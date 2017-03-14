Concern for future of 200 jobs at Tipperary plant

Workers at a Tipperary company have been called to a meeting this morning with concern over the future of 200 jobs.

The workers at the Coty plant in Nenagh are fearing the worst when they meet management at 12 noon.

Neary 200 people are employed at the former Proctor and Gamble plant and there are concerns that some may be lost or that the plant may fully close

P & G merged with Coty last year making it one of the biggest beauty companies in the world with revenues of over €9 billion.

Any job losses or complete closure would be a huge blow to the north Tipperary town where the plant has been one of its biggest employers, with a workforce of over 500 at one time.

Hair and fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Clariol, Wella, Max Factor and Rimmel are all part of its product range.