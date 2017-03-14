BREAKING: COTY confirm closure of Nenagh plant

The Nenagh based COTY plant is to close management have confirmed.

Staff were called to a meeting with management this morning following fears raised yesterday.

About 200 jobs will be lost with the closure. The plant is expected to close it’s doors by the end of 2018.

Workers at the former Procter and Gamble plant were told that a detailed study of the company’s global manufacturing capacities and capabilities were carried out following the merger with P&G last year, which made it one of the biggest beauty companies in the world with revenues of over €9 billion.

Statement from COTY Management

“Today we have announced proposed changes to our international manufacturing network, subject to board approval, including our cosmetics operation in Nenagh. These proposals are the result of a detailed study of our global manufacturing capacities and capabilities for each of our divisions following the merger with P&G Specialty Beauty brands and with the objective to enable our future growth.

"As a result of this study we are proposing to consolidate our cosmetics operations into two core centres which will result in the closure of the Nenagh plant. Specific timelines are still under consideration and subject to consultation, but we propose to complete the Nenagh volume transition by the end of calendar year 2018. It is anticipated that, subject to consultation, approximately 200 roles will be affected in Nenagh."

Commenting on the announcement, JuanMiguel Pacheco, Plant Manager at Nenagh said:

“I am committed to fully supporting all our colleagues in Nenagh through the coming months. Our priority is to work closely with them and their families throughout the consultation and to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”