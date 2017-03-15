Man arrested for Tipperary Town handbag snatch

Gardai arrested a 31 year-old man in connection with robbing a handbag from a woman last Saturday.

The woman aged in her 50s was robbed of her handbag while she was walking through St Michael's Church car park between around 12 noon that day.

A Garda spokesman said the robber ran off towards the rear of the church after grabbing the bag.

A Tipperary Town man was arrested on Monday evening in connection with the theft.

