St Patrick's Day - Events Guide

Clonmel

Parade

Starts at 3pm from Upper Irishtown and follow the usual route, finishing outside the Town Hall on Parnell Street.

Other Events

8.30am - Flag raising ceremony at St Patrick's Well.

11.30am - Clonmel Bianconi Twinning Committee parade from the Town Hall to St Mary's Church for 12noon mass in Irish, lead by Banna Chluain Meala.

Tipperary Town

Parade

Starts at 2.30pm from The Plan (Limerick Road).

Other Events

11am to 3pm on Saturday, March 18, Family Fun Event on The Plaza - circus workshop, music, food market, face painting.

Carrick on Suir

Parade

Starts at 7pm from the Swan Hall carpark, via New Street, Main Street, Greystone Street, finishing at Sean Healy Park.

Other Events

8.15pm - Fireworks display over the river at Sean Healy Park.

Cashel

Parade

Starts at 2pm from Ladyswell, via Friar Street, across The Green, down Boherclough Street, up Main Street and finishing at Feehan's Corner.

Cahir

Parade

Starts at approximately 12.15pm from the Cahir Business Park and follows the usual route to The Square.

