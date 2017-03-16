BREAKING: House damaged by fire in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a house fire in Tipperary Town this morning (Thursday).

A home in James Connolly Park, St Ailbe’s Drive, was damaged by fire, the gardaí have confirmed to The Nationalist. The alarm was raised at about 6am.

The house is believed to be occupied by a woman and three children at the time but gardaí say nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on (062)51212.

