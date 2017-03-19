Major residential development planned for Thomas Street

A major development is planned for the Thomas Street area of Clonmel.

Plans have been submitted by Rockspring Developments Ltd. for the construction of 33 houses and 12 apartments in a detached two-storey building at the site of the former Eircom stores and offices.

The planning application also includes a creche, gymnasium and indoor children's play facility.

It provides for the demolition of seven storage buildings and alterations and an extension to two buildings, one single storey and one two-storey, as well as a relocated entrance from Thomas Street.

Rockspring Developments are based in Limerick and have been in business for 17 years. Its directors are Brendan O'Sullivan, Sean O'Sullivan and Darragh O'Sullivan.

The planning application was lodged with Tipperary County Council last week.

Submissions may be made until April 11th and a decision from the council is due on May 2nd.