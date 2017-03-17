Medals galore for kickboxers

Black Dragon Kickboxing Club Tipperary, had 7 fighters competing in a I.K.F. kickboxing tournament held in Galway recently.

There were over 150 fighters from all over Ireland at the event. Black Dragon Tipperary had a very successful day with seven lads taking home six gold medals and one silver medal.

The gold medal winners were Dylan Ralph , Denis Klimonov,, , Leona Crowe , Erika Ryan , Alex Roche and Evan Ryan .Edward McConnell won a silver. The following weekend all seven kept up their winning ways when they competed in a I.S.K.A. kickboxing tournament held in the Sports Complex, Tipperary Town

Dylan Ralph, Denis Klimonov, Edward McConnell, , Erika Ryan, Alex Roche and Evan Ryan all won gold medals. Leona Crowe won silver.