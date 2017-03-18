Vintage car run in aid of Camphill

A vintage car run in aid of Carrick-on-Suir Camphill Community will take place thsi Sunday afternoon.

The cars and their drivers will start from the Camphill Community's premises in Castle St., Carrick on Suir at 12 noon.

The convoy of vehicles will travel through the beautiful Suir Valley ending in Kirwan's Pub in Kill, Co Waterford.

Carrick-on-Suir Camphill Community is a social therapeutic community where adults with intellectual disability live and work. Funds raised will go towards the provision of tools and equipment for the Community's social farming and garden workshops. All funds raised will be used for this project.

Home baked refreshments will be provided in the Community before the start of the run.

All are welcome to come and see the array of vintage and veteran cars and to join in the coffee morning.

If you would like to participate in this run or have any queries contact Eamonn Foley at (058) 44105 or 087 7551130.