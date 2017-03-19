New Tipp Rangers gather to pay tribute their late friends

On Saturday last, March 11, the faithful gathered at the monument in Noan, Ballinure, to pay tribute to the friends of yesteryear that resided in the area and helped establish a vibrant community and safe environment for children to grow up in.

The New Tipperary Rangers hurling and football teams were the main sporting activity at the time and gave many hours of free recreation to the populace in a time of limited travel and diversion. Cars were few and far between at that time so home grown sport was the order of the day. A feeling of security and a dependence on community spirit was needed to strengthen our resolve in those years and the blue and white jersey made this all the easier with the camaraderie that was instilled into these teams.

The often quoted lines, ‘there’s no place like home’, being the reason for our mustering last weekend, will hopefully bring together our people and establish a new love for this beautiful oasis of green between Ballinure Village and Laffansbridge.

During the short ceremony, many references were made to the great people who lived in our midst and their help and ever-giving generosity to the community.

A decade of the Rosary was then recited after which, we ventured back to the Shamrock Hall in Ballinure and had light refreshments compliments of the social committee, where stories were recalled and old and new friends, mingled for the chat. Tiobraid Árann Abú.