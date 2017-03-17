More success for swimmers

Fethard and Killusty Community Games once again enjoyed success at the County Swimming Finals, that took place in Thurles on Sunday.

Brothers Ronan and Mark O’Meara, Redcity, won gold medals, and Isobel Maher, who just turned 12 years old, won silver for the second successive year after a super swim over 50 metres in the U14 Butterfly event. Isobel led her opponents for every metre of the swim and was just deprived of victory by the narrowest of margins while Aoibheann Collum and the Byrne sisters, Freya and Ines, qualified in their heats.

Mark and Ronan now head for the National Finals in Abbotstown in May.

The Colville brothers, Patrick and William from Railstown, won gold and silver medals representing Cashel-Rosegreen. Complete swimming results and photographs may be viewed on www.tipperarycommunitygames.com

This Wednesday (15th), is the closing date for entries in Art and Handwriting. Gymnastics will take place in Monroe on March 26.

Pre-Baptism meeting

The next Pre-Baptism meeting will take place in the Tirry Community Centre on Wednesday, April 19, at 7.30pm, for parents who wish to have their child baptised during the following weeks. Please contact Fr. Tom Breen P.P. prior to attending. Tel: (052) 6131178.