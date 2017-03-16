Cashel launch of Darkness into Light

Cahir social media celebrities “The 2 Johnnies” joined forces with Tipperary Hurlers Ronan Maher, Dylan Fitzell, Darragh Mooney and Ger Browne, to launch the 2017 Darkness Into Light walk/run which takes place on Saturday May 6th at 4.15am in Cashel Rugby Club.

This event raises money in Cashel each year for the ongoing work Pieta House does in the prevention of Suicide and Self Harm.

This is a 5k walk/run around the historical town as dawn breaks over the famous Rock of Cashel.

It has attracted increasing numbers each year so make sure and register now.

http://dil.pieta.ie/venues/venue-view/darkness-into-light-cashel