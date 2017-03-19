Pilgrim Paths in Ireland

As a lead up to Pilgrim Paths Week, the national celebration of Ireland’s sacred trails taking place over Easter, John G O’Dwyer will give an illustrated talk on Tuesday, March 28, in Cashel Library.

Evening begins with tea/ coffee at 6.45pm with the talk commencing from 7pm.

In the course of the evening, John G will describe his pilgrim paths journey from Slemish Co Antrim to Skellig Michael, Co Kerry. He will also discuss the new Irish Pilgrim Passport, which is proving hugely successful, and his latest book on Ireland’s penitential paths which is due for publication in April.

This book contains the historic background to each of 20 paths with route descriptions maps and photographs along with an account of the author’s personal experience of completing each. Included are 2 Tipperary Paths: St Declan's Way and Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop. Admission is free and all are welcome for what should be an informative evening ideal for anyone starting out with pilgrim walking.