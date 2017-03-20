Man arrested in connection with Carrick-on-Suir robbery

Gardai have arrested a man aged in his 20s this morning (Monday) in connection with the robbery of a woman in Carrick-on-Suir three weeks ago.

The Carrick-on-Suir man is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was walking along a roadway at the rear of Ormond Castle with another woman between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Monday, February 27 when they were accosted by a man.

He robbed the woman of cash and made his escape on foot in the direction of the town centre. The pathway where the robbery took place leads onto Carrick-on-Suir's North Quay.

