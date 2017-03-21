BREAKING: Man charged with murder of Bobby Ryan

A man has been charged with the murder of Boherlahan man Bobby Ryan.

The man in his late 40s was charged by gardai this evening and is due to appear before Tipperary Town court tomorrow, Wednesday.

Bobby Ryan, 52, was last seen at Fawnagown, on the Bansha to Tipperary Town road, on 3 June 2011. The well known DJ was known as 'Mr Moonlight' and had been missing for two years before his body was found in a disused slurry tank on farmland, in April 2013.

More to come...

Bobby Ryan was laid to rest in Cashel in May 2013. His daughter Michelle made an emotional address to mourners

His body was found on April 30, 2013. It took several weeks before the remains were formally identified.

Following the discovery of his body gardai made an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing Bobby's last movements.