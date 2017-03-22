Snow causes dangerous driving conditions around Tipperary with crash on M8

Snow has made driving conditons around Tipperary dangerous this morning and motorists are urged to be careful on slushy roads.

The M8 Cork/Dublin Rd remains closed northbound at J5 Twomileborris following a crash. Diversions are in place via J6 Thurles.

A Status Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice is in effect until 10am this morning (22nd) valid for the entire country.

Conditions are worst around North Cork and County Tipperary however.

Gardai say care is needed on the Nenagh/ Thurles Rd (R498) due to wet and slushy conditions. There are also slushy conditions around Cahir.

Lismore/Clogheen Rd (R668) is impassable at the moment near the Vee at Bohernagore due to snowy conditions.

Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Remember that stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow.