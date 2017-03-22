Dermot Gannon named top chef in Tipperary in restaurant awards

The Old Convent in Clogheen has been named the top restaurant in Tipperary.

And it's a double celebration with proprietor Dermot Gannon announced as the county's best chef.

The announcements were made at the regional final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in Limerick.

Other winners in Tipperary included Chef Hans in Cashel; Hotel Minella in Clonmel; Prime 74 in Tipperary town; Lava Rock and Morrisseys Bar in Cahir; and Dooks in Fethard.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their ninth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

The full list of Tipperary winners is -

Best Restaurant – The Old Convent, Clogheen

Best Chef – Dermot Gannon of The Old Convent, Clogheen

Best Gastro Pub – The Derg Inn, Terryglass

Best Casual Dining – Prime 74, Tipperary town

Best Hotel Restaurant – Hotel Minella, Clonmel

Best Customer Service – Lava Rock Restaurant, Cahir

Best Wine Experience – Chez Hans, Cashel

Best Newcomer – Dooks Fine Foods, Fethard

Pub of the Year –Morrissey’s Bar, Cahir