Michael Ryan will receive Tipp Person of the Year award on May 5

The Tipperary Association Dublin has announced details of the Annual Awards function at which the Association’s Tipperary Person of the Year and the Hall of Fame Awards for 2016 will be presented.

The function will be held in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Newlands Cross, Naas Road, Dublin on Friday, 5th May 2017.

A pre-dinner drinks reception will take place at 7.30 pm followed by dinner at 7.30 pm.

Tickets are €40 each and may be purchased from Pat Ryan at 11 Foxfield Grove, Raheny, Dublin 5 (087 6376663 - psoriain@eircom.net).

The Tipperary Person of the Year award for 2016 goes to Michael Ryan, manager of the successful Tipperary Senior Hurling team – a well deserved award after leading Tipperary back to the top of the hurling world.

The 2016 Hall of Fame award goes to Golden man, Eddie Dalton, for his dedication and work in lobbying for the pardon of Harry Gleeson who was wrongly hanged in the 1940s for a murder he did not commit.

The Awards function is the highlight of the Association’s activities in Dublin and early booking is advisable. The function is always a most enjoyable gathering of Tipperary people, their families and friends.