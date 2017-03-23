Tipperary Garda seminar to focus on crime, traffic and community policing

Tipperary Gardai will hold their annual Community Policing Seminar in Cashel next month.

It will take place in Halla na Feile on Thursday, April 27, at 7pm.

The Seminar, which is free, is open to all members of the community across Tipperary.

It will provide the public with an opportunity to receive crime prevention advice and hear from a number of speakers on areas of crime, traffic and community policing.

Commenting on this year’s Community Policing Seminar, Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe said - "Building on the valuable insights from previous community seminars, this year we will focus on a number of key objectives for 2017 and give an opportunity for engagement and discussion in a workshop setting.

"In recognition of the outstanding contribution to the local community a number of community awards will be presented to nominated recipients on the night.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Tipperary for their very valuable support and assistance to the Gardai in this county over the past year and I look forward to meeting them on the night".

Community Crime Prevention programmes incorporating Neighbourhood Watch and Community Alert schemes were established in Ireland in 1985 and have enjoyed widespread support and appeal amongst all communities.

Following a review in 2013 by An Garda Siochana and Munitir Na Tire a number of proposals emerged to assist in promoting and supporting Neighbourhood Watch and Community Alert Schemes including the launch of text alert and business watch schemes.

An Garda Siochana Policing Plan for 2017 has identified as a key objective under Community Engagement & Public Safety our commitment to work with and protect communities.

In 2017 community policing will be enhanced to deliver the style and type of policing that shows An Garda Síochána’s commitment to prevent crime, making communities safer, and addressing the policing challenges of each community.

The seminar will be open and interactive and will offer an opportunity for anyone who wishes to discuss their concerns and share their information in a community setting. All are welcome.