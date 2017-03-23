Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir road re-opens following serious accident

The N24 road between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir has re-opened following a road traffic accident on Wednesday night.

A pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle at Deerpark, near Carrick-on-Suir.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who was in the Deerpark area of Carrick between 10.15 and 10.45pm on Wednesday night.

They may be contacted at the Garda stations in either Clonmel or Carrick-on-Suir.

The road was closed on Wednesday night and Thursday morning before re-opening at lunctime today, Thursday after examinations were carried out.