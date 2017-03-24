Bus strike also hits Tipperary train services

This morning’s bus strike has halted all Bus Eireann services across the country.

However the strike has also had an impact on train services, including those servicing Tipperary stations.

The Waterford to Limerick Junction route is not running. This serves as a connection point for trains to Dublin, Cork and Limerick and provides services in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary.

It is one of a number of services cancelled completely.

Other services are liable to disruption, including the Cork-Dublin route serving Thurles and other Tipperary stations, such as Limerick Junction and Tempemore.

More strike news

TD pledges full support for Bus Eireann workers