Brendan Cummins join's Carrick-on-Suir's Darkness Into Light campaign

Former Tipperary hurling goalkeeper Brendan Cummins will take part in Carrick-on-Suir's second annual "Darkness Into Light" 5km run/walk in aid of Pieta House suicide and self-harm prevention centre on May 6.

The retired hurling star has become an Ambassador for the Carrick-on-Suir Darkness into Light walk.

His involvement in the campaign was announced at the official launch of the Darkness Into Light sponsored walk at the CBS Greenschool in Carrick-on-Suir last week.

The walk/run will start from the Greenschool at 4.15am on Saturday, May 6.

Carrick's Darkness Into Light Committee thanks the CBS Greenschool, particularly Principal Denis Cotter and caretaker Tony Hogan, for accommodating the event.

"We are pleased to welcome a new member to our committee, Darren Lyons who ran a bus service for the event last year.”

People wishing to take part in the Darkness Into Light dawn run/walk are advised to keep an eye on the Darkness Into Light Facebook pages and Instagram for updates on registration.

Online registration for the event is now open. The link is dil.pieta.ie and follow the links for Carrick-on-Suir page.

The Committee thanks photographer Tom Grace for taking photos for the group, Eddie Reade for helping them participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and everyone who helped out last year and this year giving up their time in support of the fundraiser.

The inaugural Carrick Darkness Into Light 5km run/walk last year raised an incredible €26,476.96.