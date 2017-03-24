Medite Smartply donate €1,000 to Carrick on Suir River Rescue

Medite Smartply, producers of innovative timber panel products, have donated €1000 to Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue.

The organisation is the oldest river rescue service in the country and has served the Southeast of Ireland for over 70 years.

“Donations, such as this from Medite Smartply, are absolutely crucial and enable us to continue to search our countries waterways and help those in need,” says Michael Hickey, spokesperson for Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue.

“We’re made up completely of volunteers that are on call 24/7 and receive no government backing, so are solely reliant on the goodwill of communities and companies.”

The donation to the charity was announced during Medite’s Operation Excellence celebration evening on March 4. The event, which was organised as a thank you to the hard-working staff, was in recognition of the Highly Commended award they received at the 2016 Sustainable Energy Awards.

For more information on Medite Smartply and its work, please see www.mdfosb.com