Help turn Tipperary purple for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on 65 Roses Day

Local TDs Jackie Cahill, Seamus Healy and Mattie McGrath, have come up smelling of roses to launch Cystic Fibrosis Ireland's flagship fundraising appeal, 65 Roses Day, taking place on Thursday April 13th.

The deputies are urging people across Tipperary to join with them in nailing their purple colours firmly to the Cystic Fibrosis Ireland mast by buying a purple rose for €2 or donating online at www.65rosesday.ie.

As part of the nationwide effort, volunteers will be out and about selling purple roses on the streets of the county and in The Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel to raise much-needed funds.

65 Roses Day – so-named after the way in which young children are first taught to say the words "cystic fibrosis" – is part of Cystic Fibrosis National Awareness Week, from April 10 to 16.

Monies raised will go to fund the development of dedicated healthcare facilities, research, counselling and much-needed grant supports for people with cystic fibrosis (CF) in areas such as transplant assessment, fertility and bereavement.

Members of the public can support people with cystic fibrosis on 65 Roses Day by:

• Buying a Purple Rose for €2 or donating online at www.65rosesday.ie

• Completing a 65 Roses Challenge – see www.65rosesday.ie for details

• Texting "65 Roses" to 50300* to donate €2

Text costs €2. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will receive a minimum of €1.63. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.

People wishing to lend a hand on 65 Roses Day by volunteering to sell purple roses in the community can contact Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on LoCall 1890 311 211, by email at fundraising@cfireland.ie, or by visitingwww.65rosesday.ie.