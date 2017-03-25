Stellar line-up for fashion show in aid of Place4U centre

A fashion show to raise funds for the further development of one of Clonmel’s vital social and cultural support services, Place4U, will have a star line-up.

RTE personality Miriam O’ Callaghan will act as compare on the night at Hotel Minella as top models like Rosanna Davison and Clonmel’s former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh will take to the catwalk.

The fashion show will showcase the exclusive Brown Thomas 2017 Spring/Summer collection and models for the evening will be from the Andrea Roche model agency.

The event will take place at Hotel Minella on Wednesday April 5th and proceeds will go to Place4U to raise funds for the development of the centre.

Place4U is a charitable organisation that provides offices, meeting rooms and support facilities for community and voluntary groups in South Tipperary

Located on the site of a former church, Place4U is a beautiful and unique venue that provides a perfect venue for art exhibitions, musical events and as a meeting point for an array of classes as diverse as philospohy, art therapy, flower arranging, wellness workshops, social beading crochet and French .

On the night the Two and a Half tenors will provide the entertainment as well as local musicians and singers.

Guests will be welcomed at a champagne reception on what promises to be a glamorous and enjoyable occasion.

The Place4U project is located on the site of the former Sisters of Charity convent and nuns chapel.In 2002, because of the dwindling number of Sisters, the Sisters of Charity presented the diocese with the keys of the convent. The building remained idle for seven years and deteriorated in condition until 2009 when the Place4U project was ready to proceed.

Huge progress has been made and funds are required for the further development of the centre.

Support to date from the local community has been fantastic and the committee are hoping for widespread support for this major event.