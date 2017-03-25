The 2 Johnnies launch Cashel 'Darkness into Light' walk

Tipperary musicians and social media celebrities “The 2 Johnnies” joined forces with Tipperary hurlers Ronan Maher, Dylan Fitzell, Darragh Mooney and Ger Browne, to launch the 2017 Darkness Into Light walk which takes place on Saturday, May 6, at 4.15am in Cashel Rugby Club.

This event raises money in Cashel each year for the ongoing work Pieta House does in the prevention of suicide and self harm.

This is a 5k walk/run around the historic town as dawn breaks over the famous Rock of Cashel.

It has attracted increasing numbers each year so make sure and register now. http://dil.pieta.ie/venues/ venue-view/darkness-into-light-cashel

Keep up to date with the event on Facebook at 'Darkness Into Light Cashel.'

The first Darkness Into Light Walk in Cashel took place in 2014. Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people in the now iconic yellow DIL T-shirts walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009. This year, there will be 150 DIL venues across Ireland and worldwide. Last year we had 130,000 people sharing the light and helping us to promote suicide prevention and to tackle the stigma that leads people to the doors of Pieta House centres.