Cahir GAA, Juvenille Club, Camogie Club and Ladies Football Clubs present “Stars in their Eyes 2017”

“It's one for the money, two for the show, three to get ready now GO GO GO” to Cahir House Hotel on March 24th and 25th where you will encounter Cahir’s answer to Jedward, Boyzone, Adele and many more famous names and acts that will take part in “Stars in their Eyes.”

With comperes the “2 Johnnies” and judges including Brendan Cummins, Ashling Thompson, Shane McGrath and some more celebrities – this promises to be a fantastic weekend full of fun and talent. The shows will start each night at 7.30pm and tickets at €20 each are selling out fast but there are some still available from GAA officers and at Cahir House Hotel. A raffle will also be held on both nights with a top prize on each evening of a signed Tipperary Jersey. All proceeds from this event will go to the development of the playing facilities in Cahir which cater for children from U6 all the way up to adult players in GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football. Your support is appreciated and two great nights entertainment guaranteed.

Pictured above are Wally Costigan, Breda O,Neill, Regina Corbett, Caroline O'Donnell, Tara Armatage, Daniel Moloney, Laura Dillon and Aoife Casey - all taking part in the show!