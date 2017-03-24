On this coming Saturday night, March 25, Fethard Ballroom are holding a very important public meeting at 8.15pm in the ballroom, to discuss the running and future continuance of this fantastic community facility.

The committee running the hall wish to take a step back and make room for new voluntary help, which they hope will come along on Saturday night next at 8.15pm. Anyone interested in helping an getting involved are invited and more than welcome to come along.Dancing at Fethard Ballroom on Sunday Night, March 26, to the music of ‘Theresa and The Stars’’. All welcome to come along and enjoy a great night’s entertainment and social dancing from 9pm to midnight. Admission is €8 which includes tea and cakes.