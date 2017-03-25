Cahir meat plant looking to recruit graduates

ABP Food Group has announced that it is looking to recruit 30 graduates as part of its 2017 Graduate Recruitment Programme.

The company, with plants in Cahir and Nenagh, is looking for bright, motivated graduates from all disciplines who would like a rewarding career in one of Europe’s leading agri-business companies.

The programme offers comprehensive training to successful applicants including continuous on-the-job training, the opportunity to study for and sponsorship of further qualifications and the opportunity to work across ABP’s network of European facilities.

Stuart Murphy, ABP Ireland Group Human Resources Manager said: "We are looking for well-rounded graduates from a wide variety of backgrounds including Agriculture, Production Management, Engineering, IT, Accountancy, Finance and Human Resources.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious, enthusiastic graduates to develop their careers across our facilities in Ireland."

Anyone interested in these opportunities with ABP should apply by sending a covering letter and curriculum vitae to the ABP Nenagh or Cahir, by email: bphr@abpireland.com. ABP Food Group will be exhibiting at the Agri Careers Fair in the RDS on 30th March.