Antiques, art and vintage fair in Cahir on Sunday

The Cahir Antiques Art & Vintage Fair takes place on Sunday, Mother's Day, in Cahir House Hotel, from 11am to 6pm.

The second Cahir Antiques, Art & Vintage Fair will go ahead once again following the unprecedented success of the Fair here last November .

This is a Hibernian Antique Fair by Robin O’Donnell, 33 years running all of Ireland's Antique Fairs, including The National Antiques Fairs in Limerick, Cork Galway & Belfast.

They are Ireland’s longest established Antiques Fairs organisers.

Imagine the entire ballroom full from top to bottom with almost 250,000 Antiques of every description. Then you start to get the picture of what will be Hibernian Antique Fairs first Fair in Tipperary this year..

In all there will be in excess of 30+ Antique Shops, Art Galleries and Vintage dealers present selling their wares from all over Ireland .

No matter what your interest level, no matter what your budget, there will be something here for you.

Antique Furniture for the big or smaller home, Irish Art both contemporary and old, China & Porcelain , Jewellery top end and costume ,Coins & Banknotes valuations and both buying and selling. Silver and Silver plate , Waterford Crystal , Clocks , Books , Fishing Gear , Toys , Train sets, Vintage items , Victorian tools , Everything from a pin to an Anchor.

A fantastic day out for all the family

Admission for Adults is just €3.50 including raffle, and children free.

www.hibernianantiquefairs.com