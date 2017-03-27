Pet owners - get tips on how to care for your pet

The Maxi Zoo pet store in Clonmel is hosting a free educational event for local pet owners interested in learning about pet nutrition and the simple things they can do to improve the health, behaviour and lifespan of their pets.

“Nutrition is a hot topic right now. People are very conscious about the value of good nutrition in their own diet and are now beginning to apply that interest and thinking to the well-being of their pets,” said Alice Cross, Executive Director of Maxi Zoo Ireland.

“Our pet experts in Clonmel have experienced a notable increase in demand for advice and food products to help improve pet nutrition. We decided to respond to that interest by hosting a series of free demo and information days throughout the month of April” she added.

The Maxi Zoo store in Clonmel will host the events on Saturday 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th of April. The events will take place throughout the day and the store’s pet experts will be available to talk to pet-parents whatever time they decide to drop by.

“Nutrition has a huge part to play in ensuring that your pet enjoys a long, happy and healthy life. It is about much more than buying a bag of pet food. It is about understanding and tailoring your pet’s foot to their age, size , level of activity, any intolerance they may have and the time of year,” explained Alice.

“Pet parents can also learn about the importance of feeding their pet a natural diet and how the REAL NATURE product range, which is exclusive to Maxi Zoo, uses the finest natural ingredients, which are 100% free from artificial preservatives, flavourings and colourings, to provide pets with a diet that is as natural as possible,” she added.

Visitors to the store on the day can avail of €10 off all large bags and €5 off all small bags of REAL NATURE dry and wet foods. The store’s pet experts will also educate customers how to read and understand the guidelines on pet food bags and how to satisfy themselves that what it says on the package is what they’ll find in the package.

“We know that pet owners are happy when their pets are happy. Our demo and information days are about sharing our expertise on feeding habits, about the type of food that is most suitable for their pet and on the importance of understanding what exactly is in the product that they are feeding to their pet,” said Alice.