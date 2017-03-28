€500,000 Lotto win for Tipperary Couple!

While there was no winner of Saturday’s (March 26) massive €5,030,097 Lotto jackpot, one lucky couple from Tipperary won €500,000!

A Cork winner also scooped an incredible €236,254 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

The delighted couple from Tipperary who wish to remain private won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.

The Lotto Plus 1 top prize was won by a recently married couple from Tipperary who dropped into National Lottery headquarters today (Tuesday) to pick up their cheque for a whopping €500,000.

The winning Tipperary man admitted that he was knocked for six when he discovered his Lotto Quick Pick was worth a half million euro - "I was working on Saturday evening and before I went home, I quickly scanned my ticket on the National Lottery App on my phone. Up popped a message which instructed me to contact the National Lottery. I went absolutely numb, it was like an outer body experience! I got straight into my car and I almost drove into a ditch on the way home. I had to completely stop and compose myself if I was to get home in one piece," he smiled.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 Quick Pick selection ticket was sold at the Centra Store in Parkmore in Roscrea in Co. Tipperary on the day of the draw. At a cost of just €1 extra per line, the Lotto Plus games gives players an extra chance to win €500,000.

"The timing of the win couldn’t be more perfect. We have just been married and we only recently started looking for houses to buy. It is a great comfort knowing that we will be able to buy our dream house without a mortgage," added the lucky Tipperary player.

Another delighted Cork man made the journey to National Lottery offices today (Tuesday) after he won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €236,254 in Saturday’s (March 26) Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra Quick Stop on Grand Parade in Cork on the day of the draw. Previously, the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize was guaranteed at €25,000. Following game changes, the prize fund is now carried forward in each draw, if there are no winners, meaning the possibility of bigger prizes.

The National Lottery has again reminded players to check their Christmas Millionaire Raffle tickets. The winner(s) of the €1 million National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle has just days left to claim their prize. The deadline of Friday 31 March is fast approaching.

The Christmas Millionaire top prize winning ticket of €1 million, was ticket number 179740. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on 21 December 2016.

Playing National Lottery funds good causes across Ireland. In 2016 alone, the National Lottery raised over €200 million good causes. This level of funding has made a significant difference to communities, projects and individuals in the areas of Youth, Sports, Recreation, Amenities, Health, Welfare, Arts, Culture, National Heritage and the Irish Language.