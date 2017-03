Gardai are appealing for the public's help in catching burglars, who broke into three homes in Ballykisteen at Friarsfield, Tipperary Town and Donaskeigh last weekend.

The break-ins occurred between 11am and 12 noon last Saturday morning.

Anyone who saw suspicious vehicles or activity in these three areas that morning should contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.