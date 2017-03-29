Stunning period residence in the centre of Clonmel

No. 5 Dr. Croke Place, Clonmel is a handsome residence superbly positioned, close to all amenities.

Beyond the hall door the well-appointed accommodation is laid out over three levels and is rich in period detail with many of its original features including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, original fireplaces and wonderful sash windows throughout.

This property has been well maintained and lovingly cared for over the years with an elegant interior that has all the grandeur of a period home while providing comfortable family living - the perfect blend of period charm and modern day life.

158 sq m / 1700 sq ft approximately in size, the property comprises of 5 bedrooms.

This residence is further enhanced by a low maintenance south facing rear garden which enjoys great privacy, a real oasis of peace to enjoy those long summer evenings.

This attractive period residence is ideally positioned in the town of Clonmel within easy reach of much coveted local primary and secondary schools, churches, local shops and restaurants.

The BER rating is D2.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street on 052 6170720 or email info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA No. 001862