Tipp schools in line for student theatre awards

The wait is over! The shortlist for the annual Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards has been revealed.

Two Tipperary schools have caught the attention of the judging panel and will now attend an exciting Awards ceremony in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in May!

Presentation Secondary School in Thurles has been shortlisted in the Best Overall School Musical category for its production of school production of ‘Billy Elliot’. The judges said it was “an ambitious, polished and beautifully performed piece”.

Student Zoe Gleeson in Presentation Secondary School has been shortlisted in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role for her performance as Mrs. Wilkinson in the school production of ‘Billy Elliot’.

Judges commented that Zoe “played a character way beyond her years with such nuance, it left the judges speechless”.

Finally, student Cerys Loughnane in Our Lady's Secondary School in Templemore has been shortlisted in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role for her performance as Madme Thernardier in the school production of ‘Les Misérables’.

Judges praised Cerys’ “brilliant physicality in creating a beautifully portrayed character”.