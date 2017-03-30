Big Wins for Recycled Materials at Parade

In keeping with the 'Keep it Green' theme of this year's Cashel St. Patrick's Day Parade a new category was introduced and sponsored by Zero Waste Cashel.

'Best Use of Recycled Materials' was won by the Lawrence Academy Dance Company (LADC) who received a trophy and €100.

In the true spirit of zero waste the parade organisers sourced the trophy from a recycling shop!

LADC performed a new piece choreographed for this years theme 'Keep it Green'. The routine featured dancers from age 8 to 22 and was based on Reducing, Reusing and Recycling. It included a special feature of one of the LADCs students Emily from Tipperary Town who handmade a dress from all recycled products - mint sweets, plastic bags and break fluid piping. The dress is a chandelier called Eclipse and was created for the Bank of Ireland Junk Couture Fashion Competition.

Zero Waste Cashel Project Manager, Derry O'Donnell said "We felt it was important to acknowledge the use of recycled materials in creating costumes and floats in the parade. The more that people reuse items the better for everyone. We hope that by sponsoring this award that future parade entrants will consider using recycled materials and that other parade committees will be inspired by Cashel's lead. I must also commend the parade committee for their initiative in providing a tree to every child who took part in the parade"

Knockavilla N.S., the overall parade winners, also used recycled materials in their entry. The children of Scoil Mhuire National School are very conscious of the ecosystem and the environment. Their theme "Don't BEE Mean BEE Green" was inspired by a visit from their local bee keeper. The beehives were made from old newspapers, the flying bees were from decorated plastic bottles. The surrounding multicoloured flowers were made from plastic bottles, cut and painted by the children. The bee wings the children wore were made from old wire clothes hangers and tights.

Winners of the Best Walking Entry trophy, Cashel Arts Festival in collaboration with the Scouts also used recycled materials and upgraded old props for their entry.

“Towards Zero Waste Cashel” is an 18-month pilot initiative which promotes reducing waste and repairing and repurposing items.