County Tipperary Chamber appoints new CEO

Clonmel and County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce are delighted to announce the appointment of David Shanahan as Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, David will lead the Chamber team to support businesses in the community to grow and to have their voice heard. He will be responsible for the annual calendar of business events for members to enable them to connect with each other and to engage with decision makers who can assist in the development of their businesses.

David comes to the role with experience in An Post and in the hospitality industry. Most recently, David ran his own business and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce until 2016. He lives in Clonmel.

Commenting on the appointment, Chamber President, T.J. Kinsella commented: “I am delighted to welcome Dave to the role as CEO. His strong network in the region and passion for connecting business-people and other key stakeholders will create a very positive environment for idea-generation and development in the interest of businesses in Clonmel and County Tipperary.”