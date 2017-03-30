Looking forward to Easter and the season of hope

What we feel about something is more important than what someone else says about it.

As the winter months end and spring has arrived, the world begins the journey towards the joyous celebrations to come when life is renewed and the world is fresh again.

As Catholics we prepare for the greater celebration of Easter in our own special way during Lent.

The word Lent, from the Anglo – Saxon Lencten, means Spring and is a time when we grow in love of Christ in our hearts as we journey towards Easter.

In Lent, we have tree primary practices that we as Catholics are called to: Prayer, Fasting and Almsgiving. These three practices are not meant as a sacrifice for suffering, but are designed to help us order our hearts to the joy of Easter.

As Lent is here, we should use this time to take an inventory of our Spiritual Lives and press the reset button. We should take a deeper look at our faith and decide what is important to us.

I must say that giving up something for 40 days for me is really “HARD”.

I know it might seem laughable but sometimes I feel giving something up is like been nailed to the cross. But for those of us who are emotional eaters focusing on our need to come to the Cross when we are hurting, as opposed to the box of chocolates, can be significant in our walk of faith.

Lent also serves as a wonderful opportunity to set an example for children who may or may not be giving something up for themselves.

I find it often refreshing beginning Lent. I try to do things differently during the 40 days. I may refrain from certain things which have become habits.

Learn from it, let it go

Have you ever wished you’d done something differently? I think we all have at least a bit. The challenge is to learn from it and let it go.

People with chronic issues of regret are stuck in the past and unable or unwilling to move on. Let us start to realise that we did the best we could at the time with the consciousness we had. Remember if we learned something from the experience those experiences are never mistakes.

“GUILT” – I have a dear friend who gave up guilt a long time ago, but most of us aren’t so lucky. Instead we carry around this unspoken idea of what we should be doing or should have done and let it upset our lives. But as my friend says “guilt is a wasted emotion” that never helps any situation.

Think about it, if we are doing something we know we should not do, then simply don’t do it and if you insist on doing it anyway then why feel guilty?

Guilt only causes problems when we are untrue to ourselves and care deeply about other people’s judgements of us. Looking at the core meaning behind the emotion we feel and figuring out who is triggering it might be the key.

“PRIDE” is a spiritual cancer. It eats up the very possibility of love or contentment or even common sense. Sometimes you must “SHUT UP”, swallow your “PRIDE” and “ACCEPT” that you’re “WRONG”. It’s not giving up. It’s called “GROWING UP”!!

“HUMILITY” is the ability to give up your pride and still retain your “DIGNITY”.

To all my readers “A very Happy Easter – The Gift of Easter is Hope.

