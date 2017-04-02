Campaign to protect the birds and the bees is taken to the Seanad

SOUTH TIPPERARY beekeepers travelled to Dublin recently to protest against the Heritage Bill that's being debated in the Seanad at present

This bill contains a provision which, if enacted, will allow hedgerows to be cut in March and August. The beekeepers say that such a step would have a seriously detrimental impact on bees and wildlife.

"Bees are crucial to the survival of both wild and cultivated plant life", says a spokesperson for the group.

"Their unseen work as pollinators ensures plants can reproduce and in turn support animal life. Their worth to agriculture is immeasurable and the humble bee is a key contributor to our rich environmental diversity in Ireland.

March is a vital month for our nesting birds and the endangered birds are being put in further jeopardy by a law that promotes the destruction of their habitats. Our bees will also suffer by extending the permitted times to cut down vegetation and flowering wild plants", the spokesperson added.

The protest group of beekeepers and Birdwatch Ireland met with a number of Senators and TDs to try and have the terms of the Heritage Bill changed.