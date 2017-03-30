Carrick song entry deadline extended

The closing date for submission of entries to the Clancy Festival's "A Song for Carrick" songwriting contest has been extended to Friday, April 28.

This new category of the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Contest has been created to celebrate the Festival's 10th anniversary.

‘A Song for Carrick’ can be on any theme associated with Carrick-on-Suir. It could be a song about the town, its setting on the River Suir beneath Slievenamon and the Comeraghs, a love song based in the area, or about someone famous or not so famous from Carrick-on-Suir such as Black Tom, Maurice Davin, Seán Kelly, or even the Clancy Brothers themselves. The possibilities are endless.

First prize is €200 and the runners up win €50 each. The contest is sponsored by the Carrick-on-Suir Business Association, the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art and The Tudor Artisan Hub.

The main Clancy Brothers Festival Songwriting Competition is also open for entries. It is one of the biggest songwriting competitions in Ireland with prizes including €500 sponsored by IMRO, studio time at Crossroads Recording in Kilkenny and CD Duplication by Duplication Ireland. The two runners up receive €250 each. The closing date for entries is Friday, April 14.

Both competitions are free to enter and open to all musical styles and genres, all ages and nationalities. As long as it’s an original song, it is eligible for entry. Songs are judged on melody, lyrics, composition and originality, not on performance or production skills.

The finalists for both competitions will perform their songs at a concert during the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art after, which the winners will be announced.

Entries to the songwriting competitions can be submitted through the website at www.cbsongwriting.com or posted to The Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. For further information please contact Pete Smith, tel: (086) 854 8381.