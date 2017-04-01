Cahir Stars in their Eyes packs the house!

What a great weekend was had by our club when we put our version of Cahir Stars In Their Eyes 2017.

We had two overall winners, one on Friday night and one on Saturday night, First up was Friday night’s winner ‘Meatloaf’ AKA Brendan Landy (with help from Carol Casey). On Saturday night the competition was won by Annette Murphy who sang a Mary Black number that captivated the packed audience in the ballroom of Cahir House Hotel.

Well done to Brendan and Annette.

We thank everybody who bought tickets and came to the shows, all who gave sponsorship and helped out in any way, all members of all our clubs for their time and effort, Cahir House Hotel, the sound and lighting people, the 2 Johnnies without whom the show would not have gone on. Thanks to our committee who had some long evenings over the past two months or so, without your work guys, we could not have pulled this show off. The members are Brian Enright, Carol Keating, Annemarie O’Gorman, Stephen Kirwan, Johnny B O’Brien, Johnny McMahon, Pat O’Brien, Eddie Lonergan, Micheal Fahy and Tommy Barrett.

We also thank our judges who gave their time for both nights. For Friday night they were Fiona O’Sullivan (Tipperary Rose), Shane McGrath (hurler) and Tipp FM’s Lorraine Murphy and on Saturday night we had Brendan Cummins, Aisling Thompson (Cork Camogie player) and Tom ‘The Bear” O’Mahony,

The events weren’t over yet when on the Saturday night we also made a presentation to our former Chairman John O’Connor and his wife Margret. We wanted to thank John for all his work over the six years he was in the Chair and indeed to thank Margaret for letting us have John, sometimes from morning to night, seven days a week and a job well done John.