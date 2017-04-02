Large attendance at 'positive and lively' Ballroom meeting

Over fifty concerned locals turned up at the public meeting to discuss the future of Fethard Ballroom, held on Saturday night last, March 25, in the ballroom.

The present Ballroom committee convened the meeting to discuss the future running of this essential community facility. Gay Horan, chairman, and Fr. Tom Breen P.P. facilitated the discussion and introduced Monica Aherne to give an outline of all the current activities that the Ballroom committee currently provide in the community.

All present were generous in their praise of the tremendous work achieved by the committee over the years and acknowledged the importance of keeping all the current activities in the premises on-going.

Fr. Breen invited the individual committee members and those present to express their views and intentions of what they would like to see happening in the future. Most expressed the need for a new committee to take on the roll of running the premises and the importance of maintaining the identity of the Ballroom as a community passed asset with charitable status.

Following a positive and lively discussion it was decided that it would be appropriate for the Fethard & Killusty Community Council, who first purchased the ballroom in 1992, to facilitate a meeting with members of the Ballroom Committee to acquire a deeper understanding of the needs and work required to take over the running of the Ballroom and also maintain the current activities and building.

Fr. Breen recommended that this should take place within twelve days and a follow-up public meeting may then be arranged to put an operational working committee together under the umbrella of the Community Council. This was generally agreed and it was also suggested that the Ballroom should maintain its Limited Company status and charitable status if returning to the Fethard & Killusty Community Council.

The meeting closed with many complimentary statements for their on-going work to date and a unanimous understanding of why they feel the need to step down from their current obligations to the Ballroom.

The ballroom is currently a self-sustaining asset to the community with a healthy financial backup.

Our sincere thanks must go to the current committee members and those that went before them, for a job well done and a well-earned rest deserved.