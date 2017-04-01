A teen Beauty and Style Workshop for 15-18 year-olds, with make-up artist Laura Kay and image consultant Margaret Doyle, will be held on Tuesday April 11th in Raheen House, Clonmel from 10am to 4pm.

Learn how to contour, highlight and get those brows on fleek. There will also be tips on occasion-appropriate make-up and style and learning how to be the best version of themselves.

Lunch at the hotel is included.

Places are limited, so early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment and to join a fun day packed with professional tips and lots of fun.

Tickets cost €70 plus booking fee. For further information e-mail MargaretandLaura@gmail.com or phone 087-7926244.