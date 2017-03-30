Clonmel-based Peaks Mountaineering Club looks forward to the Knockmealdowns Crossing

The Peaks Mountaineering Club’s big day on the mountains is on Saturday, 8th April when it hosts the annual Knockmealdowns Crossing of this magnificent mountain range.

Three walks are scheduled for the different capabilities of hill walkers. Please note that you need full mountain gear including good boots, a backpack and a wet weather jacket.

If you do not have the proper walking gear the Peaks Club will not allow you to participate. All participants must register at the Community Hall in Newcastle for transport and route cards.

The first walk, the A walk has an early start with registration in the Community Hall in Newcastle village at 7am. This walk is a self-navigation walk of the full length of the Knockmealdown range, covering 35 kilometres and ascending all the peaks. There are a number of checkpoints with codes on this route.

A high level of fitness, navigation skills and open mountain competence is a requirement. Full four seasons gear with liquids and food for many hours also needs to be in the backpack. Walkers will be bussed to the start from Newcastle.

The next walk is the B walk, which is a led walk covering about 22 kilometres and climbing some of the more well-known peaks. Check-in time is 8.30am, also in Newcastle, with similar gear, food and liquids and mountain fitness also advised for this walk. Walkers will be bussed to the start from Newcastle.

The C walk is a more sedate walk covering about 14 kilometres, mostly on forest tracks and pathways, but all-weather gear is also advised. The check-in time for this walk is 10.30am in Newcastle. All walkers will be bussed to their start point on the western end of the mountain range so that the finish is at the Community Hall in Newcastle.

Walkers will be checked in and given a certificate of completion and well fed with a very tasty hot meal. The subscription for the walks is €25, payable in advance to John Morrissey, Duggan Jewellers, Mitchel Street, Clonmel or William Smyth, treasurer on the morning.

More details are available from John Morrissey on 087-6482088 or Bernard on 086-2937220 or on the website www.peaksmcclonmel.ie where the application form may be downloaded.

The Peaks Club is calling on all members to volunteer their services on the day.