Minister Simon Coveney in Fethard and Clonmel today

Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Housing, Planning, Community & Local Government, will today visit County Tipperary for a number of engagements, beginning with the official opening of the new Fethard Water Treatment Plant.

This takes places at 10.30am at Cloneen Sports & Social Club, Cloneen Village.

The Minister will then visit the site of a proposed new housing development at Ardgeeha Lower, Clonmel, which is benefitting from funding under the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF). This is timed for 3pm

Minister Coveney will then visit Templemore Fire Station and later this evening, Minister Coveney will address a meeting on Brexit in Nenagh.