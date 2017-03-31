Clonmel Rugby Club mourns great supporter Ray Lonergan

Clonmel Rugby Club has lost one of its great supporters with the death of Ray Lonergan.

The club has expressed sympathy to his family on their sad loss.

Ray was a lifelong supporter and took great joy in the club’s recent successes, including three Munster Junior League Division One titles in a row, the first ever achieved.

The club will bid to move a step closer to senior status this weekend when they host Ballina in the first of the round-robin series on Saturday.

In a statement, the club said – “It is with great sadness and regret that the members and friends of Clonmel Rugby Club has learned of the death of one its life long members and supporters, Ray Lonergan.

“The Club extends its deepest sympathy and support to his brother Paul, sister Cornelia, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces and nephews”.

Ryan died peacefully at Melview Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his Mum and Dad and his sister Elizabeth sadly missed by his loving brother Paul, sister Cornelia, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law Michael and Tom, aunt Gerldine, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Friday evening, from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.