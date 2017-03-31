New play by Clonmel actress an ode to displaced children of the world

Meet the Levin Brothers - toast of the Weimar cabaret scene…except the Levin Brothers aren’t really brothers - they’re sisters. But they aren’t really sisters either. In fact, they’re not related at all!

Levin & Levin is the story of Ida and Bubbie, escapees from the Russian pogroms of the early 1900’s.

Dressed as boys to save their lives, the girls eventually become Europe’s most famous male impersonators. Using vaudeville, slapstick, cabaret and clown and with appearances from the likes of Rasputin, Freud and Hitler, Levin & Levin is a story so incredible, it might just be true….

This new play written by Clonmel-born actress Aideen Wylde will be staged at the Everyman Palace Theatre, Cork during Easter Week, Mon 10-Sat 15 (excluding Fri 14).

A Broken Crow production, starring Aideen Wylde and George Hanover, Levin & Levin is co-directed by Veronica Coburn and Brian Burroughs, with musical direction by John O’Brien and lyrics by Ger Fitzgibbon. Set and costume design by Waterford native Deirdre Dwyer.

Levin & Levin was conceived by Aideen Wylde and originally developed in the Fishamble New Play Clinic in 2014. It was later re-imagined as part of the Everyman New Writers Mentoring Scheme for BrokenCrow under the guidance of Michael West.

Levin & Levin is an ode to the unsung female heroes of small-time showbiz and the displaced children of the world.