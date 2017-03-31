Minister Coveney officially opens new Fethard Water Treatment Plant 

Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government Simon Coveney officially opened the new Fethard Water Supply Scheme and treatment plant in Cloneen this morning.

Minister Coveney unveiled a plaque at the new state-of-the-art water treatment plant at Cloran, Cloneen.

The new Fethard Water Supply Scheme is part of ta €15.2m investment by Irish Water in South Tipperary’s water infrastructure which also includes the upgrade of the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme.

The Fethard Scheme involved the construction of a new 6,500 cubic metres per day water treatment plant, a 6,500 cubic metre reservoir, approximately 4km of pipelines, new river intake works on the Anner River and associated site works. The new plant is supplied by four different water sources.

The Scheme serves the towns of Fethard and Killenaule together with a large rural area of approximately 480 square kilometres extending northward from Slievenamon to the North Tipperary border.

The completion of the plant last October enabled the lifting of long-standing boil water notices and the subsequent removal of the Cloran and Gortnapisha supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

Minister Coveney told the opening ceremony at Cloneen Sports and Social Club that this new water scheme replaced water services infrastructure and pipeline put in place in the 1950s with something that was "best in class" in terms of water treatment.

“I am very pleased to open this water treatment plant in Fethard today. This investment by Irish Water will ensure that the community can enjoy a secure and reliable water supply now and into the future.

“This investment in water services is essential to ensure the health and wellbeing of the local community while also enhancing the potential for future social and economic development in this region.”

Tipperary born Jerry Grant, Managing Director of Irish Water, told the ceremony that the investment in upgrading this water supply scheme in Fethard will have significant long term benefits for all Irish Water customers in the area, providing a much improved water supply that meets all health standards and supporting agricultural, commercial, rural and community development.

“Combined with the recently opened Burncourt Water Supply Scheme, this represents an investment of over €15 million in Co Tipperary by Irish Water.

"In addition to this, we have invested over €7 million in the rehabilitation of 18.3km of water mains in the area, notably in the historic town of Fethard. This work is all part of Irish Water’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure water supply for communities and businesses," he added.

Leas-Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Co. Council, Cllr Louise McLoughlin, said: “I welcome this investment in the Fethard Water Supply Scheme to bring the quality of drinking water in the area up to the highest standards. Having a quality water supply is essential for residents as well as local businesses and farmers.”

The official opening ceremony was also attended by Tipperary Co. Council CEO Joe MacGrath, Co. Council Water Services staff, Tipperary TDs Alan Kelly (Lab), Mattie McGrath (Ind) and Michael Lowry (Ind), former FG TD Tom Hayes, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Council Chairperson Cllr Imelda Goldsboro and fellow Carrick MD councillors Eddie O'Meara and John Fahey.