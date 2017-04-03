Road traffic collision outside Clonmel

Gardai and fire brigade personnel are attending a road traffic collison between Clonmel and Ballymacarbry.

The Clonmel/Dungarvan R671 road between Clonmel and Kilmanhan was closed this afternoon following the collision.

Gardai are diverting traffic at the scene. A fire crew from Clonmel fire station is in attendance

Two people, a male and a female, passengers in both cars, have been taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.