Carrick-on-Suir church re-opens after €700,000 renovations finish

The first masses at the refurbished and re-roofed St Molleran's Church in Carrickbeg were celebrated at the weekend.

Carickbeg & Windgap parishoners flocked to their revamped parish church at the top of Friary Hill on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Bishop of Waterford & Lismore Most Rev. Alphonsus Cullinan will visit the church this Thursday, April 6 to perform the sacrement of Confirmation for students of Crehana National School.

The eight-month long renovation project that included the replacement of the roof and redecoration of the church's interior, was completed last Saturday morning.

Read full article in this week’s edition of The Nationalist in shops on Wednesday morning.