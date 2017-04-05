Carrick-on-Suir student wins national baking award

Carrick-on-Suir student Aisling Grehan's cake baking skills earned her the top prize in the CEIST Bake-Off National Final.

The Scoil Mhuire Secondary School student won first prize in the senior category of the competition, beating off competition from seven finalists from secondary schools all over the country.

The CEIST Bake-Off final took place at Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy, Co.Kildare on March 10.

Catherine Leyden of competition sponsors Odlums praised the impressive skills and high quality of entries of all the finalists.